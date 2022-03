BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty today, March 10, 2022, to damaging a coal mine.

Ricky Sprouse, 46, of Naoma, admitted to damaging a coal mine and stealing specialized equipment from the coal mine, according to court documents. Sprouse pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

He will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison when he is sentenced on June 8, 2022.