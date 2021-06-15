Raleigh County man pleads guilty to DUI involving death charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Justice is served for a family in Raleigh County who lost their son to a driver under the influence of drugs more than two years ago.

Jalen Tucker was killed in April of 2019 while riding on an ATV. He was hit head-on by Adam Donnell who was driving on the wrong side of the road, under the influence of meth, fentanyl and other drugs.

Tucker’s mother Crystal will never forget the moment she found out her son was dead.

“It’s hard because he had just left my house the day of the accident and you just never know,” said Crystal.

Adam Donnell was arrested and charged with DUI causing death. The trial was pushed back due to COVID-19 and Donnell was already in jail on other charges.

In the courtroom Crystal fought back tears as she looked Donnell in the eyes. She said no matter how much it hurt, she needed to hear Donnell say he was guilty.

“That’s all that we really wanted because there will never really be justice for this because my son isn’t here, but for him to own it, that meant a lot,” said Crystal.

Crystal said now that the man who took her son’s life will pay for what he did, she can slowly start to heal.

“It does help some, and it has been so long. It has been almost two years and it’s like at last I can breathe a little bit,” said Crystal.

Crystal said while her life will never be the same, it is time to close the chapter of pain and start to heal. No matter how hard it may be, she forgave the man who cut her son’s life short.

“I forgave him, the day of the accident, because you don’t hold on to it, that makes you bitter,” said Crystal.

She said she does not want revenge, she hopes her story as well as Donnell’s will make people think about the consequences of their actions.

Donnell’s bond was revoked since it was considered a violent crime. His sentencing is set for August 19, 2021 9 a.m. as he faces three to 15 years in prison.