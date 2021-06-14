Raleigh County middle school hosts first academic enrichment summer camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to give kids in the area something to do over the summer, a Raleigh County middle school started an academic enrichment summer camp.

The first day of the inaugural Academic Enrichment and ACT Career Explore camp kicked off Monday, June 14, 2021 at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The camp consists of a half day of academic enrichment at the middle school, a half day of career exploration, and STEM activities as well.

Since the pandemic took away the opportunity for hands-on learning, the Yahon Smith, the Principal Beckley-Stratton Middle School, said this camp gives those kids a chance to take part in a more engaging form of education.

“Also it is nice for our kids to be out socially and doing something they enjoy, they don’t realize they are doing something they enjoy and education at the same time,” Smith explained.

The camp is open to middle schoolers across Raleigh County. It runs from June 14 to June 18, and then again from July 12 through July 16. Breakfast and lunch are provided.