BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local organization is looking to raise money to make playgrounds in Raleigh County more accessible.

Raleigh County Parks and Rec is asking for help from the public to raise money for three parks in the area to make them more accessible to the physically challenged. These all-inclusive playgrounds will be at Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Fitzpatrick Park, and Lake Stephens. They are still in the fundraising stage and asking the public for donations and fundraising ideas.

“This is a goal of ours and we’re really thinking the community will benefit and the community can step up and help us raise the money to put them in.” Molly Williams, Raleigh County Parks and Rec. Executive Director

To learn more or donate, call (304) 934-5323, email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com, or click here.