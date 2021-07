BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One public library is reaching out to their local community for help.

Starting on July 19, 2021, the Raleigh County Public Library is accepting donations in the form of non-perishable items, in exchange for reduced library fines.

One food item gets you one dollar off of any late fee you have incurred. The food donated will fill their blessing box.

The public library is accepting these donations and exchanges until August 14, 2021.