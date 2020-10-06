Raleigh County receives grant to expand broadband at Airport Industrial Park

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County received money from the state to help attract new businesses.

The county was awarded a community development block grant from the state. The grant will be used to extend broadband access to the new site development area within the Airport Industrial Park in Beaver.

Jina Belcher, the Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said county leaders want to make sure the western half of the industrial park is ready to welcome new businesses.

“So in an attempt to recruit companies to Raleigh County, we need to have available land with adequate infrastructure there and the fiber access is one component of that,” Belcher explained.

Belcher said this is the only available property in the area with working utilities.

This fiber grant is just one component of a ten million dollar project focused on the Airport Industrial Park. This project is three years in the making and Belcher hopes to break ground in mid-November.