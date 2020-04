BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators honored staff who go above and beyond every day in their job on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Pam Daniel won Service Personnel of the Year.

From Shady Spring Middle School, Josh Reeve won Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent David Price said they were chosen because they went the extra mile each day to provide the best for kids in the school system.