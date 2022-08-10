BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh County Schools is upgrading their website with a new app, among other things.

Raleigh County Schools is currently in the process of upgrading their website. An app has also been created so the website can be much easier to navigate.

The app and website allow for the school district to easily share everything going on in the local schools and to communicate with students, parents, staff, and the community.

All district and school announcements, events, messages, and alerts can easily be viewed through the website and app.

To download the app, go here for Apple, and here for Android.