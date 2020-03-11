Raleigh County Schools release guidance on Coronavirus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A release from Raleigh County School District on March 11, 2020 addresses the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The goal is to share information on preventing the spread of the illness.

Administrators are staying in touch with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), the WV Bureau of Public Health’s Office of Disease Control and Prevention, Raleigh County Health Department and the WV Department of Education.

Symptoms of Coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear between two and 14 days after infection. The best way to avoid spreading the illness is to practice the following steps.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick, except for medical care.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash,.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer with greater than 60-percent alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick with flu-like symptoms. Those who display these symptoms should go home and remain home until all symptoms are gone for at least 24 hours.

Students or employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home for the recommended 14-day contagious period. They will be required to submit documentation from their physician when cleared to return to school or work.

Physicians are required to notify the Raleigh County Health Department of the positive diagnosis. Parents are asked to notify Deborah Kaplan, Raleigh County Schools’ Director of School Health, of the positive diagnosis. Any reported positive diagnosis will be confirmed by the Raleigh County Health Department. (COVID-19 is an immediately reportable disease.)

If a student or employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school or office building could be closed for up to 14 days for a thorough cleaning. Raleigh County Schools will follow the process recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All extra-curricular activities for that school will be cancelled if a school is closed.

More information about the illness and the state’s response is available by calling 1-800-887-4304.