Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing man.

On Friday, July 17, 2020 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Danburg Ct in Cool Ridge in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival to the scene the Sheriff’s Office discovered that Melvin Warren Lusk, went missing from his home sometime after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday July 16.

Melvin Lusk is a 64 year old white man, approximately, 5ft 2 and weights 113 lbs, with blue eyes.

He is also balding with gray hair.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts please contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.