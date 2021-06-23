Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority receives grant for Hightower Garden

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority is working on a project to help the community.

Known as the Hightower Project, it serves as a community garden focused on supplying vegetables to families with food insecurities and homebound veterans. To assist with supplies and maintenance, the Raleigh County Commission gave $1,000 to the project.

“Besides throwing your trash away at the Raleigh County landfill, we are also growing vegetables for our local community,” said Sherrie Hunter, the Director of Education for RCSWA.

Anyone interested in planting, weeding, or maintaining the garden can reach out the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority at (304) 255-9335.