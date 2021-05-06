Raleigh County teacher faces multiple charges following shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A teacher with Raleigh County Schools is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a shooting.

On May 1, 2021, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to Raleigh General Hospital for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Nathaniel Combs. After talking to witnesses, police concluded the shooting happened at a home on Woodlawn Avenue in Beckley.

According to court documents, Eric Baker got into a physical fight with the victim at his house after a disagreement at work. During the fight, police say Baker asked his girlfriend, Hilarie Pettry, to grab his gun. Pettry allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and his girlfriend, threatening to shoot them. Documents state she then handed the gun to Baker.

Combs and his girlfriend ran to the car when Baker allegedly followed them. Police say Baker tried to ‘pistol whip’ the victim when the gun went off, hitting Combs in the face.

Hilarie Pettry is charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and accessory before the fact. Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, confirmed Pettry is a teacher with Raleigh County Schools.

Baker was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.