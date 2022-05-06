BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – May is Military Appreciation Month, and the Raleigh County Veteran’s museum celebrates by honoring military history.

The Veteran’s museum serves as a place for the community to come together and appreciate the sacrifices the men and women of the military have made for our country.

Gary Parker, a Navy veteran himself, volunteers at the Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum, and he said preserving military history is important to both honor the past, and learn from it.

“To me as a veteran, it’s especially gratifying to preserve this history so people can see it and so people can learn from it,” said Parker.

The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum has collections of uniforms, weapons, and artifacts from every military conflict in American history.

They are located at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley and are open Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.