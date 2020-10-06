Raleigh County will recognize Halloween this year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tick-or-treating is still a go this year in Raleigh County.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, County Commissioners announced the county will recognize Halloween this year. Many state and local leaders were unsure about participating in the holiday this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said they will let parents decide whether they want to take their kids trick-or-treating.

“Hey we say let the parents make the decision whether their child goes out and trick-or-treats, or not,” Tolliver explained.

County commissioners said they will recognize the holiday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on October 31, 2020.