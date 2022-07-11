Beckley, WV — (WVNS)– Retired Beckley Firefighter Kevin Price is set to retire for the second time in his career.

Price notified Raleigh County Commission in May of his plans to retire in August, after 10 years as the Raleigh Fire Coordinator.

Price was the county’s first fire coordinator.

In the position, he secured funding for local fire departments and ensured those departments received necessary equipment.

His effort led to a reduction in homeowners’ insurance costs for some county residents.

He said he had made strong bonds with those he has served as fire coordinator but that he looks forward to hiking the Appalachian Trail, driving his classic Nova, and visiting car shows.

“Have some fun and just enjoy life, you know,” Price said, describing his plans for retirement. “Got grandchildren and a new relationship, you know, so things are good.”

Prior to serving as fire coordinator, Price was a longtime firefighter with Beckley Fire Department.

He retired from the Beckley Fire department after fighting a 2012 fire that occurred on Heber and Neville streets.

The fire created what was called “The Hole.” It is now The Plaza.

Price said he plans to continue serving as the representative for Ward 4 on Beckley Common Council.