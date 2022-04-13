BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh General Hospital joined the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) and the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) in an event to raise organ donation awareness today.

Raleigh General Hospital held the event in order to inspire everyone to be a hero by registering as an organ donor during National Donate Life Month. During the event, RGH raised the Donate Life Flag in observance of the National Holiday.

“We were thankful for Melissa McCoy, a donor family member in attendance who honored her loved one.” Raleigh General Hospital









Last year Raleigh General Hospital had five donors that saved nine lives with their donations. There are two options for those who make the decision to save the lives of others by donating organs:

Register at the Driver’s License Center when receiving or renewing a state- issued license or ID.