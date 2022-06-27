BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh General Hospital and West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) have announced a partnership to develop an innovative new nursing program today, June 27, 2022.

The nursing program will help address the nursing workforce shortage at Raleigh General and surrounding healthcare facilities. The program will be an accelerated 18-month program and will include tailored elements to hospital culture and procedures, a hybrid online delivery method, joint appointments for lab and clinical faculty, and scholarships tied to employment commitments upon graduation.

This initiative of integrating WVJC’s School of Nursing with Raleigh General Hospital is the first step towards a broader workforce development partnership between the two organizations.