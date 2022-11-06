BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, November 6, 2022, marked the final day to see the musical telling of a classic movie.

“9 to 5” the musical, based on the 1980 film of the same name, was put on by the West Virginia Collective, with shows held at the Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre.

The five-day showing turned out to be an enormous success as the amount of support was a surprise to Jason Lockhart, the president of the Collective, who directed the musical.

“This thing has come together to be something pretty amazing and we have sold out every single night, which is unheard of,” said Lockart. “We’ve never done that before so this is the first time.”

Lockart said the theater will not bring back 9 to 5 in the short term and instead continue to perform musicals made by local playwrights.