BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On March, 14, 2022 a family member reported Joseph Wriston, 30, of Beckley as a missing person.

Mr. Wriston has been missing since February 27, 2022 from the Beckley, Raleigh County area. If anyone has any information, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers (304)255-STOP.