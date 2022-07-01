BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting a fundraising event to celebrate the beauty of recovery this August.

The premise of the art show is that all things can be made beautiful with another chance. Recycled and upcycled artists, food vendors, and special entertainment, such as an unconventional materials runway show, will take place to illustrate the concept and help fight stigma.

This event highlights the idea that beauty and inspiration are possible for those struggling with substance use disorders. RCPC wants to change the current stigmas surrounding substance abuse in order to ensure that people can get help and through that, recovery.

Another Chance Art Market does just that. Local artists, specifically those specializing in upcycling, are a perfect example of the idea that beauty can come from the most obscure places.

All proceeds from this event will go toward future RCPC events and initiatives. Support RCPC and the artists whose participation is making this event possible. This unique upcycled art market will be held on August 6 at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from 1p.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information or to get involved with this event, contact Leah Deitz-Jackson at leah.deitz-jackson@rccaa.org.