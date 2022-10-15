FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As thousands of people spent Saturday, October 15, 2022, out at the New River Gorge bridge, a record number of vendors lined Route 19 to greet them.

Close to two hundred vendors showed off and sold their wares.

For many vendors, this was their first-ever Bridge Day.

“I’m excited to be here, this is the first time we’ve had Bridge Day in a couple years,” said Emily Whaples. “This is my first time being a vendor at Bridge Day, I’ve done several other local events in the area but this one is the biggest and the best from what I hear so I’m out here trying to put my product in front of more people and get my name out a little more.”

Vendors were happy for the exposure the event brought them and many hope to be out on the bridge next year.