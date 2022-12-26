RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Another Christmas come and gone, and many are left to wonder what they can do with their Christmas trees.

The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority said any Christmas trees dropped off at their landfill are completely recycled and put back into the ecosystem.

James Allen, the director of the R.C.S.W.A. said recycling trees back through the life cycle is a great thing to do for the environment.

“We will grind them into mulch and we will reutilize it or give it back to the general public. They can also be used in a fish habitat or things of that nature,” said Allen.

Trees donated to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority need to have all tinsel, ornaments, and other adornments removed before donation.

The Solid Waste Authority will be giving away the bags of mulch from the trees for free after the holidays.