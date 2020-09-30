Removal of Tazewell County confederate statue on November ballot

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — After public outcry, a confederate statue in Tazewell, Virginia may be changing locations.

A statue of a confederate soldier sits in front of the county courthouse, but whether it will remain there is up in the air. There are several petitions which focus on moving or removing the statue. People even gathered over the weekend to protest at the statue.

Everyone in Tazewell County will be able to decide its fate during the General Election. The issue of moving the statue will be on the ballot in November.