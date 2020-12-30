Resort at Glade Springs hosts socially distanced NYE celebration event

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — New Years Eve is only few days away and while everyone is excited for 2020 to be over, New Years Eve celebrations will look a bit different this year.

The Resort at Glade Springs is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration called “Maskerade.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite facemasks.

Ashley Long is the Creative Director at the resort. She said she is excited to celebrate the new year in any way.

“We are excited to kind of see the end of 2020 and we are definitely going to go out in style,” said Long.

They will open up an extra bar for guests to spread people out across their restaurants.

Long said while this year’s celebration will not be a party, anyone is welcome to enjoy socially distanced food and drinks from 6 p.m. until midnight.