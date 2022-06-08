PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As inflation continues to impact almost every aspect of daily life, it can be difficult to put on the blinders and take a closer look at the different ways it affects different people.

Out of the frying pan and into the fire, this is how restaurant owners illustrate the situation they find themselves in.

“I’m not gonna lie, we have not made any money, personally us, we are just all in to this,” said Chelsea Raymundo, the co-owner of Culture Grill and Cantina.

Chelsea Raymundo, alongside her husband and Matthew McCoy opened the Tacos De Marcos food truck during the pandemic. They were one drop in a sea of local restaurants across the nation who struggled to make ends meet.

But just as events like the Cole Chevy Mountain festival and the Food truck Frenzy returned to the area, across-the-board inflation barely allowed owners and operators a chance to catch their breath.

“Well it is non stop, because you used to, you would know what you were gonna pay, bottom line, to the t, you could walk in this is what i am paying, i could walk out happy, when i went and got ready for this event, i was crushed,” said Larry Cook.

Larry Cook started Cooks Kettle Corn as a way to raise money for the local animal shelter. While he too is burned by inflation, he knows he’s not alone, especially with the gas prices skyrocketting.

“You have to have your big truck to pull the trailer, gas for your generators, propane for your grills, and honestly gas prices arent the only thing that went up, food prices also went up so it is costing us almost double to operate so yeah I was concerned we werent going to be able to operate,” said Raymundo.

“With gas prices the way they are, it is really affecting us, you see alot less people travelling naturally, a lot less people coming in and spending the little bit of money that they would be spending on food you know they are scared to spend it,” said Matthew McCoy, co-owner of Culture Grill and Cantina.