Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department working with broken hydrants

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department is operating with little access to water.

There are 18 fire hydrants in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County. Only five of the hydrants work.

Michael Holshouser, the Fire and EMS coordinator for the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department, said the water pipes running under the main road are at least 50-years-old. He said the pipes clog easily, restricting the amount of water coming out of the hydrants.

“For a fire department to not have a water supply, that makes all the difference. I mean if you can’t hook up to a hydrant, you’ve gotta have that extra truck which is called a tanker, and shuttle it to the situation,” Holshouser said.

Holshouser said even their largest tanker can empty in under five minutes. When it does empty, the tanker has to go to the nearest water supply to refill. He said this could be the difference between life and death in an emergency.