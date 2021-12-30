Ringing in 2022 with alcohol? Police say having a designated driver is a must

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – No matter what your plans are to ring in 2022, if there’s alcohol involved make sure you have a designated driver.

When you designate a sober driver before you go out, you make it easier for everyone to relax, enjoy their night, and not have to worry about getting home safely.

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite of the Beckley Police Department said people who don’t designate a driver on New Year’s put their lives, and the lives of others, at risk.

“If you’re drunk, or impaired, you don’t want to be behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Sergeant Wilhite. “And unfortunately this time of the year we see an increase in not only DUIs in this area and throughout the United States, but also an increase in the number of deaths related to impaired driving as well.”

Wilhite also said having a sober driver helps you avoid the thousands of dollars in legal fees that come with getting arrested for impaired driving.