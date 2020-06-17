Ritz Theatre in Hinton reopens with safety measures

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Ritz Theatre reopens this weekend in Summers County. The local staple in Hinton has its first show on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Sheila Allman, the Director at Mountainplex Properties overseeing the theatre, said there are some new guidelines people need to follow. People will have to wear a mask and get their temperatures taken. Allman said they are also making sure people are spread out in the theater.

“The best thing to bring for payment is plastic- credit cart, debit card, gift card. We won’t be taking cash. And a mask. Those are pretty much the two things you need to remember is plastic and a mask and then we’ll take care of the rest,” Allman said.

For more information on shows and showtimes, you can visit their website here.