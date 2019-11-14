Road closed in Beckley due to structure fire

11/14/19 8:05 a.m. UPDATE:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County dispatchers confirmed the fire came at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Beckley Police and Fire responded.

Dispatchers said the section of East Prince Street from Scott Avenue to Nebraska Avenue is indefinitely shut down at the orders of the Beckley Sanitary Board, who are also at the scene of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire shut down a road in Beckley.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services stated East Prince Street is shut down from Scott Avenue to Nebraska Avenue due to the fire.

