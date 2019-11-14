Road closed in Beckley due to structure fire

Top Stories Beckley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire mgn_1511951128075.jpg

11/14/19 8:05 a.m. UPDATE:
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County dispatchers confirmed the fire came at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Beckley Police and Fire responded.

Dispatchers said the section of East Prince Street from Scott Avenue to Nebraska Avenue is indefinitely shut down at the orders of the Beckley Sanitary Board, who are also at the scene of the fire.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

ORIGINAL STORY:
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire shut down a road in Beckley.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services stated East Prince Street is shut down from Scott Avenue to Nebraska Avenue due to the fire.

Further details are limited at this time, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop"

Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News