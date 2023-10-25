UPDATE (11:11 A.M.) – Raleigh County Dispatch confirms the scene has been cleared.

Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St. have officially been reopened.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St. in Beckley are closed until further notice as emergency crews respond to a structure fire.

Raleigh County 9-1-1 confirms to 59News the fire was reported shortly after 6 o’clock, on the morning of Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and JanCare Ambulance responded to the scene.

Traffic in the uptown Beckley area will have to find alternate routes, as dispatch confirms Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St. will remain closed until further notice.

Dispatch told 59News no injuries have been reported.