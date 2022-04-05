BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Friends of Charity Auto Fair’s Saturday night concert is set to feature Rodney Atkins this year.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia announced in a Facebook post today, April 5, 2022, that they are excited to announce one of Country music’s most prominent artists, Rodney Atkins’ addition to the lineup of the event.

This year’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair concert will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Saturday, July 23 at 9 PM. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.