Roma’s Pizza open for business while Main Street remains closed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A business on Main Street in Beckley is forced to readjust its services as the road remains closed indefinitely following Wednesday’s sudden building collapse.

While many lawyers and insurance agents on the block can work from home, the owner of Roma’s pizza, Sandeep Chug, said he has to keep his doors open. Customers can still place orders over the phone and pick them up behind the building, get the food delivered, or order through Door Dash and Grub Hub.

Between closing dine-in services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now with the road closure, Chug said he lost 75 percent of business compared to this time last year.

“I still have to pay the rent,” Chug said. “The bills and everything are not gonna go down, but business is going down so it’s the game of survival right now.”

Delivery people are required to wear masks and leave orders at customers’ front door.

Roma’s is operating on new hours. Those are Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.