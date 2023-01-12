MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — RetroReset, a local collectibles and video game store, announced on Thursday, January 12, 2023, another WWE Hall of Fame superstar will be visiting the Crossroads Mall later this year.

Ron Simmons, the world’s first African-American WWE World Champion, will be visiting the RetroReset located in the Crossroads Mall. Ron Simmons was one of the most notable WWF stars during the famous Attitude Era.

RetroReset announces Simmons visit along with a few other WWE Hall of Famer’s including Billy Gunn and Mick Foley, all slated for the 2023 year.

Prices for Ron Simmons visit have yet to be determined. For more information visit RetroReset’s Facebook.