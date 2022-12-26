LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security.

The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route 219 in Lewisburg sometime at 5:50 p.m. Originally only the northbound lane was closed at 6:26 p.m. Then just under an hour later, both lanes closed.

There is no information at this time surrounding the nature of the injuries, but according to county homeland security, the accident is severe and an extensive amount of time is needed to assess the situation.

Absolutely no traffic can go north or south through the area. Traffic is detoured through Arbuckle Lane or Brush Road to Benedict Lane.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more surrounding this ongoing situation.