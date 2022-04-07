GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia partnered with The Summit Bechtel Reserve to kick off the season.

Run the Summit offers multiple races, so it’s a great way for the family to enjoy some active fun together. Everything from a kids dash, to a 5K, a 10K, and even a half marathon for distance runners that want to take in all the scenery at the Summit.

“We’re really excited for the partnership with the Summit Bechtel Reserve. They have the mission of advancing adventure and recreation and physical activity so it’s a great partnership. And the space is beautiful so we’re really excited to show it off on Saturday,” said Mealanie Seiler, the executive director of Active Southern West Virginia.

Seiler said she hopes this inaugural event turns into a mainstay on the calendar of events for years to come. There’s already plenty of events already scheduled for this year for you to check out.