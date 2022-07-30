BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In an earlier story we introduced you to baby Rowdey, a Raleigh County infant born with Spina Bifida.

While his mother Audrey was pregnant, she underwent critical surgery to help Rowdey with his disability. She stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati throughout her surgery in recovery.

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, runners and walkers joined forces at Woodrow Wilson High School for the Hustle for the House. There was a 5K, 1-mile run/walk, stroller walk, and a kid’s fun run. Our very own 59News runners, Anchor Izzy Post and Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater joined in as well.

One runner said this was his first 5K.

“I mean I’ve always run as a hobby but it’s nice, I enjoyed it, and it’s for a good cause of course! I’m just happy to be here,” said Billy Hatcher

Hatcher even beat out Joe Fitzwater for first place in their age division while Joe Fitzwater took home second.

The event raised $3,650 for the Ronald McDonald House Cincinnati. The Williams Family has a goal of $10K before their next visit on Monday, August 15, 2022.

You can donate here.