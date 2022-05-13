NEW RIVER GORGE, WV (WVNS) – The New River Gorge Rim to Rim Race is a six-mile road race from one side of the New River Gorge to the other.

This bucket-list event put on by Adventures on the Gorge gives runners access to resort amenities, they even finish at the rim-side pool with a catered brunch after the race.

Melanie Stiler, the Executive Director with Active Southern WV, said the race is a great opportunity to provide runners with breathtaking views throughout the course in Fayetteville, the adventure sports capital of West Virginia.

“It’s a much different experience to actually get out on foot on this road and taking the views as you pass underneath the New River Gorge Bridge three times so you really get to enjoy that majestic bridge and the qualities of the New River Gorge that you just sometimes miss driving through,” said Stiler.

Stiler said people are allowed to walk the race if they want to. Registration can be found through RunSignUp.

