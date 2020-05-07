Salons and barbershops open back up with new guidelines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Salons and barbershops spent weeks with their doors closed. Angela Crook, Co-owner of City Slickers in Beckley, said they are able to reopen under Governor Justice’s Safer at Home Order.

“We’re ready. Most hairstylists, interaction with people is our thing so we like to do that,” Crook said.

Crook said it is more than just reopening doors. It is become a game of catch-up for her and the other stylists at City Slickers to get all clients seen again to make up for that lost time.

“I personally had over a hundred clients and there are four stylists here as well. So you can imagine the amount of people we’ve been trying to get back on those books,” Crook said.

However, getting those clients back in the books is a process during a pandemic. Tara Barlow, who owns the Kilted Barber in Beckley, said there are safety measures these shops will need to take when cutting and styling hair.

“Every customer gets their own drape and we also get our own gloves and our own masks as well.” Barlow said.

“In between, we have to disinfect the salon and clean in between clients, leave them in their cars and text them so it’s going to take a little longer, and what that means for us is less money in a day for the stylist,” Crook said about guidelines being followed at City Slickers.

Barlow said regardless of these new procedures and extra stress, seeing the people she has come to know and love over the years while on the job is a blessing.

“It’s been great to catch up with everyone and get them to look their best again,” Barlow said.