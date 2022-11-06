BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween in our rearview mirror, the holiday season is upon us.

The holidays are a time for not just spreading love and cheer but giving back and helping those less fortunate. One such way to help those in need is to make a donation to people ringing the bells as you go about your holiday shopping.

The Salvation Army of Beckley’s Bell Ringers will be out and about, starting Monday, November 7, 2022.

They will also be out at other locations throughout Beckley starting later this month. It is a paying job and if you are interested in applying, go to 312 South Fayette Street in Beckley and ask to see Captain Jerry Lester.