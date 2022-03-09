BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After an eight year journey and ten million dollars raised, Governor Jim Justice joined members of the Salvation Army for a groundbreaking ceremony on a new community center in Beckley Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Salvation Army Potomac Division Commander Allan Hofer, said when he took over, people told him it would be impossible to raise the ten million needed for a new building, and raising that amount of money in Beckley would take a miracle.

“I heard the voices around the table saying ‘there is no way this can happen in Beckley. There is no money in Beckley. If they raise one hundred thousand it will be a miracle,’ said Hofer. “Well, two weeks later I got a phone call. Two hundred thousand dollars showed up. The miracle was already happening.”

One big reason for the success of the project is the work of Salvation Army Majors Ronald and Rebecca Mott. The Motts were stationed in Beckley with the tall task of moving the Salvation Army out of the building it had been in for 86 years.

“Major Mott has an intrinsic belief that if God opens a door, he’s going to allow us to get through it,” Hofer told 59News. “He believed in this project when many didn’t. And he has seen this through.”

When we asked Major Mott about what it meant to him for his years of hard work to finally pay off today, he said he could hardly believe it.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Major Mott. “It happened!”

The new Salvation Army Community Center allows the organization to continue serving seniors in the Beckley area, as well as providing after school programs and tutoring for children in the area.