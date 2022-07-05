BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The construction of a new building in Beckley continues its progress.

The Salvation Army is getting a new Headquarters located on Robert C. Byrd Dr. right here in Beckley and the progress is continuous. The ground is currently being leveled to start the foundation and footers are being installed so the masonry work can begin.

With those footers going in, we’re getting closer to the bricks going in and the building to go vertical. Ronald Mott, Beckley Salvation Army

The construction is planned to be completed by May 2023.