PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army of Mercer County is gearing up for an upcoming food box distribution.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army put together more than two hundred boxes of food for anyone in need.

The drive-thru distribution is Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11a.m. until 1p.m. at the Salvation Army in Princeton.

From pancake mix and dried beans, to ground beef and ramen, anyone is welcome to come get help.

Captain Dennis Smith, said even as prices on groceries continue to rise, they have had no trouble getting and putting together donations.

“This community steps up, and they recognize the need for those who cant help themselves, The Salvation Army is kind’ve founded on that,” said Cpt. Smith.

Cpt. Smith said he wants to try and put on a food distribution event once every other month.

He added the only requirement to receive food is an I.D., and they can only give out one box per household.