BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All 55 counties in West Virginia will recognize Save A Life Day on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Raleigh County will be hosting the Save a Life Day event at Freedom Park on Eisenhower Drive at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday.

This family friendly event is to raise awareness about Naloxone, which is administered as Narcan nasal spray. Narcan is able to save the life of anyone who overdoses on opioids.

This event will have live music, heartwarming stories and accounts about lives that were saved by the use of Narcan, and lessons on how to administer it.

If you are not able to join the event at Freedom Park, there will be 4 remote locations where you can pick up Narcan:

Beaver, Kroger: 1:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M.

Glen Daniel, Fire Station: 3:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M.

Shady Spring, Shop Rite: 3:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M.

Sophia, War Memorial Park: 1:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M.

If you have unwanted and expired medications, please do not flush them. This event will provide sites for easy and safe disposal.

If you have any other questions, please contact Janet Conroy, Raleigh County Regional Coordinator for the Office of Drug Control Policy at Janet@strongcommunities.org.