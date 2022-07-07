Beckley, WV — (WVNS)– Two Raleigh County organizations have come together to celebrate the region’s recovery community.

Raleigh County Community Action Association and Raleigh County Prevention Coalition ask artists to get behind the message of recovery.

Artists and other vendors can show their support by participating in Another Chance Art Market at Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

Artists may display art made from upcycled and recycled materials.

“It’s an upcycled art event to showcase sort of the beauty in recovery, that you can take someone who came from a place of active dependency with substance use disorder and that they can turn everything around into a productive and active lifestyle in recovery,” Fundraising Chair for Raleigh Prevention Coalition, RCCAA Marketing and Development Specialist Leah Deitz-Jackson

The event helps fight stigma association with recovery, she added.

Another Chance Art Market is set for August 6, 2022.

Vendors may reach out to Deitz-Jackson at 304-890-2931 or by emailing leah.deitz-jackson@rccaa.org for more information.