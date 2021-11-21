Seed Sower Inc. opens house in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The seeds of recovery are now planted in Greenbrier County. For the first time, women recovering from addiction have a place to go to in the area.

Seed Sower, Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on shifting the addiction recovery landscape purchased and renovated a house in Dawson. The house provides a long-term place for those in recovery to continue working on changing their lives. Executive director James Phillips believes they have found the ideal place to do so.

“The house is so conducive to family and it is home and it is warm and it is loving the property is beautiful the views are spectacular the sun rises in the bedrooms,” said Phillips.

Phillips said the problem with most recovery programs is that those in recovery complete their training and then are sent right back out into the environment where struggled to start, which can stunt recovery.

This house can hold up to eleven women. and in anywhere from six months to a year, they go through a program set on changing their lives. They learn from those who have gone through the same types of programs and came out on the other side.

“Today I have 28 months lean and sober and I made it a long way and it was because of places like this and I am grateful for that and I can’t wait for girls to come in and experience stuff like this because without this I wouldn’t be here, without places like this I wouldn’t be alive today,” said Jessica Dorman, a recovery coach professional.

Seed Sowers partners with Fruits of Labor to help train these women in jobs in their organization.

But beyond a place for recovery and revitalization, Phillips wants the house to be a place of understanding,

which is why he invited the public to tour the house and the program.

“Recovery doesn’t happen somewhere else, recovery happens when everyone comes together and that is not just an opinion or a personal belief there are decades of research to underscore the fact that the more people are involved the more recovery happens,” said Phillips.