Senator Manchin urges West Virginians to submit speed test results

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginians can help U.S Senator Joe Manchin continue to fight for better broadband in the state.

He’s asking residents from all 55 counties to continue to submit internet speed tests to his office.

This is to prove that Broadband Deployment Report maps from the Federal Communications Commission don’t accurately represent broadband coverage in West Virginia.

Last week, he successfully submitted more than 1,500 broadband speed tests to the FCC.

He says their maps are wrong and must be fixed before billions are spent in one-time federal funding.

“You can do it on your phone,” Senator Manchin told 59 News. “It’ll show you immediately if you’ve got the necessary width and speeds to be adequate, you’d find that most places in even downtown Charleston don’t have adequate speed.”

The webpage can be accessed from a computer or mobile device at manchin.senate.gov/speedtest.

If your results show internet speeds below the FCC’s definition of broadband, which is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, Senator Manchin wants to hear from you.