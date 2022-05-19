BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seniors at Woodrow Wilson High School took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Former students of Crescent Elementary walked through the halls of their old stomping grounds to the cheers of current students and teachers. The event is a long-beloved tradition for students in Raleigh County, as it allows them to visit the place they began their academic career before starting the next chapter.

“Our goal in elementary school is to prepare them to go on and finish high school and as an educator, it is absolutely the best part of the job,” said Principal Theresa Lewis.

Lewis said it is heartwarming to see parents and students, both past and present, come together to celebrate the accomplishments of the senior class.

Congratulations to all the seniors graduating with the class of 2022!