BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Service District reported water supply in certain areas was low after a series of major leaks late Monday night, December 26, 2022.

After the freeze, several water lines and water mains busted at several locations in and around Beckley. Beckley Water reports low pressure and several customers without water. Beckley Water also supplies water to the Raleigh County PSD which serves the old Glen White/Trap Hill water for the western end of the county which is reporting low levels in the tanks.

The Cool Ridge and Flat Top Public Service District, which serves the Ghent, Odd, Egeria, and other areas in the county have also had reported outages.

Beckley Water is placing the entire water system on a boil water advisory. Raleigh County Emergency Operating Center has placed water at a few fire departments to assist in any calls of elderly or shut ins that would need water.

Beckley Water Company is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately for any customers in areas of the system that of the out of water. This notice is being issued due to extremely low temperatures, high water usage and main breaks. Crews are working to fix the issues as they are identified. When your water is restored, DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Beckley Water crews are working to reestablish normal conditions and we will inform customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. We anticipate resolving the issues within 48-96 hours. Beckley Water Company

