Several COVID-19 cases linked to Fayette County polling location

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette county health department released information about a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The department determined several people who voted at the Mount Hope Fire Department on Election Day, November 3, 2020, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the Fayette County Health Department said the rise of cases can be linked to not only this instance, but to several community events and a number of church events in the area as well.

Fayette County Health Officer, Anita Stewart, asked the community to keep their kids’ education in mind when going out in public.

“If we are really dedicated to getting our children in school then we have to make changes to our behavior to be able to do so,” Stewart said.

Stewart also asked people to stay especially diligent during the holiday season.

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing until Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

There will be testing on Friday, Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the JW and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center, on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Hill High school, and on Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8.

Anyone who voted at the Mount Hope Fire Department on November 3, 2002 is urged to consider testing.

