Shady Spring Baseball player signs to play college baseball, Appalachian League

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A high school athlete in Raleigh county signed to play baseball at the college level.

Parker Redden, a catcher for the Shady Spring Tigers, signed to play with the University of Delaware.

Surrounded by his teammates, family, and coaches, Redden said even though he achieved his dream, he knows it will be hard to leave, and he will be doing so soon. In addition to signing to catch for the Blue Hens, Redden also signed a deal to play for the Burlington Sock Puppets in the Appalachian League for the summer.

“It is truly a blessing that I was able to do this. My family and everybody around here is amazing for coming out here and supporting me. I truly wouldn’t be here without them,” said Redden, who wants to major in veterinary medicine.

Playing in the Appalachian League, Redden said he is excited to get the chance to play in West Virginia again, against the Whistle Pigs or the Ridge Runners.